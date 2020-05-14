First Lady briefed on Tracing, Testing and Quarantine policy

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday briefed First Lady Mrs Samina Alvi on the Tracing, Testing and Quarantine (TTQ) policy as part of COVID-19 response during her visit to TTQ Center at District Health Office (DHO) here.

Dr Zafar Mirza said all out efforts were being made to implement the TTQ policy and teams of the Islamabad Capital Territory health officials were working diligently in this regard. He shared that under the policy, testing for COVID-19 had been enhanced significantly, said a statement.