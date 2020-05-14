close
Thu May 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 14, 2020

35 held, over Rs100,000 levied over lockdown violation

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 14, 2020

MARDAN: About 35 traders have been arrested and Rs109,500 fine imposed over violation of the lockdown and exploitation of customers in different areas of the district, says a press release.

The release issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Ali stated that on the directives of deputy commissioner, the district administration officials visited Charsadda Road, Bank Road, Shahedano Bazaar, Dwa Saro Chowk and other areas and arrested 35 people for violating the lockdown, lack of official pricelists, and overcharging.

The district administration checked 394 shops and sealed 7 of them. The administration has directed shopkeepers to close shops at 4pm and follow other SOPs, and also requested the public to avoid leaving homes unnecessarily.

