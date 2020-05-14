Two workers die in factory cylinder blast

LAHORE:Two people died when a cylinder exploded in an aluminum factory in Karool Ghatti, Gujarpura, on Wednesday. The deceased identified as Asif, 35, son of Lateef and Abdul Salam, 27, son of Azeem, served as labourers in the factory. A fire erupted after the explosion in the factory, rescuers said.

The bodies were handed over to their heirs after completing legal formalities.

shot dead: A youth was shot dead by unidentified persons in the limits of Green Town on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Arsalan Ahmad, son of Abbas of Bagrian village. The victim was on his way back from his workplace when some unidentified persons shot at him in the neck, resulting into his instant death. The victim and his family belonged to Pakpattan and were living here in Bargian village. Police registered a murder case against unidentified persons on the complaint of the victim’s father and shifted the body to morgue.

Two kite makers arrested: Gujarpura police arrested two kite manufacturers here on Wednesday. The arrested manufacturers were identified as Ubaid and Hamza. Police recovered kites and kite raw material from their possession.

200 booked for staging protest: Qila Gujar Singh police registered a case against 200 workers of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union, including its general secretary Khurshid Ahmad for staging a protest demonstration a day back.

The case was registered under Punjab Infectious Disease Prevention & Control Ordinance 2020 and Sound Act.

accidents: Ten persons were killed and 754 injured in different road accidents in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.