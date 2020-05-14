LPG marketers warn of shutdown

LAHORE: Pakistan LPG Marketers Association (PLPGMA) has warned the Ministry of Finance, Energy and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) of shutdown of local LPG industry if strict measures are not taken to control the over import of low quality LPG in the country, a statement said on Wednesday.

PLPGMA Chairman Farooq Iftikhar said that the energy and finance minister should take serious notice of over imports of LPG, as it was not only hampering the sale of locally produced commodity, but also causing huge loss of valuable foreign exchange to the national exchequer.

The declining trend in petroleum prices and the slow economic growth will take two to three years to recover and the government must fix prices on the lower side, as the government knows that all LPG imported into Pakistan whether by sea or by land is of Iranian origin as is sold at substantially reduced price to importers. This coupled with reduced sales tax and zero petroleum levy has made the importers fat at the cost of the poor masses.

The local industry bears the brunt of all the taxes and despite raising the issue with the authorities concerned has failed to draw attention towards correcting the gross injustice initiated by the present poor loving government.