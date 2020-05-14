Broken lines

Hub is one of the biggest cities of Balochistan but its citizens are facing the problem of bad sewer lines. Sewer lines are broken in every street of Hub Chowki so dirty water is passing in front of homes due to which people are contracting several diseases. Whenever it rains around Hub Chowki, people can't go out due to the bad condition of the sewer lines. The concerned authorities are requested to please pay attention to the broken sewer lines of Hub Chowki.

Nabeel Iqbal

Awaran