Unite or perish

This letter refers to the article ‘Covid-19: where we stand’ (May 11, 2020) by Mohammad Zubair. The writer has rightly criticized the government’s response to the crisis. The imposition of a lockdown against the wishes of the prime minister has caused mass unemployment, while the lifting of the lockdown without a proper exit strategy is equally irresponsible. An already fragile economy is set to come under even greater pressure. However, nowhere has the writer suggested any measures to remedy the present situation. Furthermore, one should offer credit where it is due. Government efforts to support daily wage earners through subsidises, distribution of rations and donations via the Ehsaas Programme have without doubt softened the fall for many Pakistanis.

This was the time for the opposition to come forward and extend its full cooperation, a national calamity of this scale demands no less. Criticizing the federal government for not meeting its revenue targets is out of order; with the seizure of most economic activity, what does one expect? The government must devise a proper strategy by taking on board all political parties and stake holders, without which it will be virtually impossible to get the country out of this malaise.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi