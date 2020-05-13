Nurses paid tributes

LAHORE:Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Aasim Yusuf has paid rich tributes to the nurses on International Nurses Day.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, he said the nurses at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres at Lahore and Peshawar provide holistic care to cancer patients receiving complex treatment for their disease through surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and nuclear medicine procedures.

Every year, the International Nurses Day is observed on the birthday of Florence Nightingale to acknowledge the importance of nurses in the healthcare system. Dr Aasim Yusuf shared a special message on this occasion and said, “We are proud of our nursing staff and recognise their critical role in cancer care.” Rehana Elahi, Director for Nursing at SKMCH&RC, recognised the special role that nurses play in Pakistan.