Man shot dead over property dispute

MIANWALI: A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Piplan police limits. Police sources said Monday that Arjumand Khan, 23, resident of Sube Shah Yehsil Piplan, had a dispute with his uncle Shabroz Khan, 49, over the distribution of 5-Marla plot.

On the day of incident, they quarreled over the matter and in a fit rage, accused nephew Arjumand Khan allegedly shot dead his uncle Shabroz Khan and fled. Body was handed over the family after postmortem. Police have registered a case.

stored goods: Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattha has directed the price control magistrates, assistant commissioner and officers of Food Department for confiscating the stored goods under Anti-Hoarding Act 2020.

Addressing a meeting of Price Control Magistrates of the district on Monday, the deputy commissioner directed the food officers and PCMs for the prevention of anti people elements involved in illegal transportation of wheat, price hike and hoarding of necessities of life.