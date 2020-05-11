Opposition calling NA session for point scoring

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said calling the assembly session by the opposition parties amid the coronavirus situation was just political point scoring.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was insisting the ruling party to hold the National Assembly session to gain political mileage.

“It is just a political move to gain importance at this critical juncture when social distancing and other SOPs are imperative to follow,” he added.

He suggested the assembly session could be called after a few days.

Commenting on modernizing the ministry as per international standards, he said the government had a strong desire to promote culture, values and history besides bringing this important institution to the level of international standard.

"We have institutions like the PTV and Radio Pakistan, and these institutions are highlighting development works and other progress done by the present government," he stated.

Besides, these institutions were disseminating important information among the public, Faraz added.

To a question, the minister said, it was responsibility of the government to resolve the problems of the masses fighting against coronavirus while improving economic condition of the country was also the ruling party’s responsibility.

About the National Accountability Bureau, he said there was a dire need to bring reforms in some institutions like the NAB, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and Income Tax so that these entities could perform diligently and efficiently.

About the NAB recovery, he said 25 to 30 percent recovery had been made by the Bureau.

To another question, he said, “We should not call the assembly session during these days, and it could be postponed for some more days.”