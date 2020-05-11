Nation salutes mothers of martyrs on Mother’s Day, says Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that on the occasion of the Mother’s Day, the nation salutes the mothers whose sons had sacrificed their lives in line of duty.In a tweet, the minister said that Pakistani mothers were unique in the world who thanked Allah Almighty on the martyrdom of their sons.

“Today, the nation saluted Major Nadeem Abbas and other security personnel who were martyred in a landmine blast in Balochistan, as well as their mothers and families,” he said. “These heroes were pride of the nation,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved with his action that no one was above law in Naya Pakistan. The minister, in a tweet, said the opposition had been in shock on the release of the sugar inquiry report as no other political government in the country’s history had ever made such a report public. He said the past rulers not only tried to hide their wrongdoings but also defended their illegal actions publicly.