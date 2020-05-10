PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested five people for allegedly collecting donations for terrorist organisation in Khajuri area of Khyber district. An official said the CTD conducted raids on reports that few people were collecting donations for terrorist organisation. The official said five members of the group Sohail, Saddam, Abdul Saboor, Sher Mat and Rizwan were arrested and collected donations worth Rs 10,300 recovered from them.