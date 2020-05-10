Health system being revamped to cope with challenges: KP minister

PESHAWAR: Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Saturday said the health system was being upgraded to deal with the coronavirus as well as dengue and polio.

He was talking to reporters at Information Cell of the Civil Secretariat here, said an official handout. Jhagra said the doctors were fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the frontlines, therefore, they would be paid in the next budget in view of their great services. “Though the lockdown has been eased, the virus has yet to disappear,” he said. The minister said the personal protection equipment (PPEs) had been provided to all the hospitals in the province while the shortage of doctors and paramedics had been met. He said the doctors and the paramedics were our heroes and their sacrifices would be acknowledged. About the ongoing smart lockdown in the province, he said the government was thinking of easing the restrictions to facilitate the businesses and prevent the spread of the coronavirus by following the standard operating procedures.

He said the entire health system was being monitored and in two months equipment and safety equipment worth Rs4 billion had been procured.