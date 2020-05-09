CM Usman Buzdar reviews virus control, lockdown

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here Friday which was attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan, GOC 10-Division Maj-Gen Aniq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Maj-Gen Aamir Majeed, Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik, IG Police Shoaib Dastagir, ACS (Home), Commissioner Lahore, secretaries of health, food, agriculture and information departments, CCPO Lahore and medical experts.

The meeting took a detailed review of anti-coronavirus steps and future roadmap of phase-wise easing of lockdown. It expressed concern over the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Lahore City and decided to devise a separate policy to overcome its spread in the provincial metropolis. A committee, constituted under ACS (Home), will formulate recommendations in this regard.

The meeting decided to utilise every resource to prevent the spread of coronavirus besides reviewing progress made on wheat procurement campaign. It was decided that violation of business-related SOPs would not be tolerated while easing the lockdown and indiscriminate action would be initiated in case of any violation. The meeting also paid tributes to the services of doctors and paramedics. Corps Commander Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan reiterated the commitment of continuing all-out assistance to the Punjab government and added that army is standing with the people in this hour of trial. He observed that implementation of a separate line of action was necessary keeping in view the prevailing situation of Lahore City.

The chief minister stated that the decision of phase-wise easing of lockdown had been made with collective consultation and permission of opening small markets and shops would be allowed after their zoning. The business houses, resuming their activities, will have to ensure compliance of SOPs while Punjab has achieved the daily testing capacity of 6,000, he said. So far, 117,000 have been tested in Punjab, he said adding that smart sampling had also been started adding that 214 out of 4,100 had been tested positive.

The chief minister maintained that public cooperation was essential to defeating the coronavirus and the citizens would have to be socially responsible to remain safe from this pandemic. He appealed to the citizens to avoid going out needlessly adding that Pakistan Army had always supported the nation during difficult times.

The political and military leadership are amicably dealing with the coronavirus challenge in collaboration with the citizens, he added. The chief minister told that 2.7 million tonnes of wheat had been purchased while the food department had an overall stock of 2.9 million tonnes of wheat. He said 86 percent gunny bags had been issued to the farmers and indiscriminate action was in progress for illegally hoarding wheat. Approval has been granted to include wheat in the anti-hoarding ordinance, he added. The meeting expressed satisfaction over progress in wheat procurement and the chief minister thanked the military leadership for extending cooperation to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The chief minister said that wheat procurement target of 4.5 million metric tonnes would be achieved. The government is giving full reward to farmers of their hard work. He asserted that social distancing principle had been maintained in wheat procurement centres along with the provision of other facilities and farmers’ interest would be fully protected.

NOTICE: The chief minister sought a report from DPO Gujrat about the torture of Wapda SDO in the limits of PS Dinga and directed legal action against the arrested accused. He ordered provision of justice to the SDO. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and arrested three accused.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister has expressed deep grief over the death of the mother of Senator Faisal Javed and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. In a condolence message, the CM prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.