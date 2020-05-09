close
Sat May 09, 2020
May 9, 2020

Crucial shift

Newspost

 
May 9, 2020

While it is heartening to see that many Western countries are seeing a dip in Covid-19 death rates after reaching dangerous peaks when many lives were lost, it remains to be seen if a second wave will strike or not. With some European countries lifting the lockdown, the next two weeks will be extremely crucial for them.

Other countries should keep a close eye on Europe coming days and strategize accordingly. We need to learn lessons from each other in these tough times and act in unison.

Shabir Jamali

Nawabshah

