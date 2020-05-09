Crucial shift

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While it is heartening to see that many Western countries are seeing a dip in Covid-19 death rates after reaching dangerous peaks when many lives were lost, it remains to be seen if a second wave will strike or not. With some European countries lifting the lockdown, the next two weeks will be extremely crucial for them.
Other countries should keep a close eye on Europe coming days and strategize accordingly. We need to learn lessons from each other in these tough times and act in unison.
Shabir Jamali
Nawabshah