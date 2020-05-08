LNG reference: NAB to file supple reference against Abbasi, others

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will file a supplementary reference in the LNG case against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others after Eid.

During hearing of LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others on Thursday, the NAB informed the accountability court (AC) that it would file a supplementary reference in the LNG case after Eid.

The accused including Abbasi, Saeed Ahmed Khan and Uzma Adil appeared before the court. However, Miftah Ismail, Agha Jan Akhter, Hussain Daud and Abdul Sama Daud did not attend the proceeding and filed one-day exemption request with the court.

During hearing, the accountability court also asked the NAB about the arrest of another accused Shahid Islam, former MD Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

To this, the NAB prosecutor said the accused had flown abroad, adding that they could not locate his location so far and requested the court to issue orders to declare Shahid Islam as an absconder.