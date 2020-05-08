KP-EZDMC opens first Industrial Facilitation Centre

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) opened its first Industrial Facilitation Centre (IFC) at Hayatabad Economic Zone.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan inaugurated the centre here Thursday.

Beside, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak, member Board of Director (BoD0 Mohammad Adnan Jalil and members Hayatabad EZ Management Board were also present on the occasion.

The purpose of the Industrial Facilitation Centre is the provision of all services to the industrialists of the zone under one roof including liaison with other government departments. A separate desk has been created to cater to the needs of industrialists.

The IFC will receive applications from industrialists and directly coordinate with government departments to reduce the time taken to complete a task.

The initiative will enable industrialists to focus on their industries while KP-EZDMC will cater to their need for NOCs, issues at utility companies and other government departments.

The step will minimise bureaucratic hurdles and will be introduced to all Economic and Special Economic Zones of KP. The concept was the brainchild of the new chief executive officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak. Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan said that the priority of the government is to bring investment to the province.

He said that under the initiative all facilities required for industrialists and investors would be provided under the same roof to attract investment to the province.

He said that the industrialists would be facilitated to ensure the utilization of the indigenous potential of the province. He said that KP-EZDMC is evolving to be a model organization of Government of KP, expediting investment and enhancing economic activity in the province.

The CEO KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak said that industrialists are backbone of the economy and deserve full support of the government.

He said that he and his team members will be available around the clock to serve the industrialists. He said that his vision is to handhold the industrialists and ensure that they are facilitated in their existing and new ventures without hurdles.