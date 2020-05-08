close
Fri May 08, 2020
AFP
May 8, 2020

China slams US over virus

World

AFP
May 8, 2020

BEIJING: China accused the United States on Thursday of trying to shift blame over the coronavirus, after President Donald Trump said the pandemic was a worse "attack" than Pearl Harbour or 9/11. Tension between the world’s two biggest economies has reached fever pitch in recent days as they have exchanged barbed comments on each other’s handling of the virus. "We urge the US side to stop shifting the blame to China and turn to facts," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a press briefing.

