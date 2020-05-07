Bilawal vows to foil plots against democracy, constitution

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to foil conspiracies against democracy and the constitution.

He made these remarks in a message that was read out at the Quran Khwani to mark the 13th death anniversary of party leader Syed Qamar Abbas here.

Bilawal said the PPP would not only expose the selected rulers and the undemocratic forces behind them but would also frustrate their moves.

Condemning what he termed the conspiracies against 18th Amendment, the National Finance Commission (NFC) award and provincial autonomy, he said his party would not allow anyone to deprive the people of their rights through undemocratic moves.

The PPP chairman said the inefficient and selected rulers had failed to deliver on the pledges.

He said that the PTI rulers were brought into power through a rigged election and the coronavirus pandemic had exposed them.

“Now we need to launch political struggle in the present situation,” he said.

Eulogizing the services of late Syed Qamar Abbas, he paid tribute to party organisations, workers and his companions for organizing the Quran Khwani. He said that Qamar Abbas was a true soldier and brother of Benazir Bhutto.

He said Qamar Abbas was an asset to the party and all the democratic forces that believed in the supremacy of the constitution, democracy and the rule of people.

Hailing from the historic city of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said such sincere workers were above from all geographical boundaries.

He offered salute to the sacrifices and services of Syed Qamar Abbas, saying today once again practical political struggle was needed to get rights of the oppressed sections of society.

Bilawal Bhutto said in the present situation, all political workers, who believed in democratic values and political struggle, should draw inspiration from the life of Qamar Abbas.

He prayed for the departed soul of the assassinated PPP leader, saying his services would be remembered forever.

Meanwhile, former federal minister Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti paid glowing tribute to late Syed Qamar Abbas on death anniversary, saying he was a sincere, dedicated and principled politician.

Qamar Abbas, he said, would remain in the hearts of people for his democratic services.

Highlighting various aspects of Qamar Abbas’s life, he recalled that the PPP leader worked for the poor people.

The workers and supporters of Qamar Abbas offered fateha and Quran Khwani at the residence of PPP leader Raham Bacha Sherpao.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed the members of the COVID-19 relief committee to extend the scope of party's relief work to district level.He told the members that the COVID-19 outbreak is spreading fast and this situation needs governments as well as everyone to play a positive role.

Bilawal chaired the meeting over video link at Bilawal House. The committee members Saleem Mandviwala, Nayyar Bokhari, Taj Haider and Chaudhry Yasin briefed the PPP chairman about the relief work.

Bilawal directed the members of the committee further to launch an extensive public awareness campaign on COVID-19 at the district level, adding that the rural populous needs much awareness on the disease.

The PPP chairman said that pamphlets should be distributed for awareness campaign besides the use of social media while necessary safety equipment should also be provided to the people.

Bilawal said that good results have been achieved in the Sasti Roti programme. “Henceforth, the scope of Sasti Roti programme should be extended as it is our moral and religious obligation to extend relief to the people during this holy month of Ramazan,” he said.

“We are with the people at every scale and we would not leave the people alone in this hour of need,” he said.

Saleem Mandviwala informed the party chairman that test kits, masks and protective equipment have been provided in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir and masks are also being despatched to the young doctors of Lahore.