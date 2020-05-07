Anti-dengue drive launched

MANSEHRA: Tehsil municipal administration launched an anti-dengue drive here on Wednesday. “We have to be cautious about mosquito-borne dengue fever, which could prove dangerous,” tehsil officer revenue, Yasir Khan, told the launching ceremony of the anti-dengue drive. Yasir formally launched the drive by carrying out fumigation spray at Kashmir Road. He said that besides regular fumigation spray in the four urban union councils, the awareness sessions and walks would also be held to sensitise people about dengue.