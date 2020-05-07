Anti-dengue drive launched in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Tehsil municipal administration launched an anti-dengue drive here on Wednesday.“We have to be cautious about mosquito-borne dengue fever, which could prove dangerous,” tehsil officer revenue, Yasir Khan, told the launching ceremony of the anti-dengue drive.Yasir formally launched the drive by carrying out fumigation spray at Kashmir Road. He said that besides regular fumigation spray in the four urban union councils, the awareness sessions and walks would also be held to sensitise people about dengue.

The sanitary inspector, Mohammad Siddique, said on the occasion that though TMA was also actively working in the frontline, even then dengue would also be given due attention.He also demanded people to end stagnant water sources everywhere at their houses, rooftops and even around settlements. Also in the day, Friends, a nongovernmental organisation, gave away personal protection gears to Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan. The kits were handed over at a meeting, which was attended by Assistant Commissioner Tillat Fahad and others.

The Friends coordinator, Mohammad Javed, told the meeting that his organisation had given away thousands of surgical masks including N-95, hand gloves, and gowns to the district administrations and health departments in Mansehra and Battagram districts.