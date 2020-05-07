NAB hands over Rs111m cheques to Punjab govt

LAHORE:National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director General Lahore on Wednesday handed over cheques worth more than Rs111 million to provincial government’s representatives.

The amounts have been recovered by Regional Graft busting office of Lahore through holding Plea Bargain (PB) in different corruption scandals - Punjab Sports Board corruption case, Lahore Development Authority officials and others case of exemption of bogus plots’ files, etc, Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) Case, Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) Case, Betel Leaves Custom duty evasion Scam and State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) scam.

On the occasion, the NAB DG Lahore maintained that the policies adopted by NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (Retd) have started gaining fruitful results as the recovery process in graft cases has taking toll. He claimed that during the last two years, NAB has directly and indirectly recovered Rs178 billion from ill-elements and the same has been submitted into national exchequer. He reviewed that corrupt elements do not deserve any relaxation.

NAB will make case where deems necessary, whereas, the bureau would leave no stone unturned for the purpose of recovering looted money. He said that as per instructions from NAB chairman, the Regional Chapter of Lahore has been struggling hard to bring all mega corruption scandals to their logical end without causing any delay.