Tribute paid to slain PPP leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Syed Qamar Abbas on his 13 death anniversary and said his services for the party would always be remembered.

PPP provincial president Humayun Khan, Zulfiqar Afghani, Syed Abid Ali Shah paid rich tributes to Qamar Abbas for his services for the party. Humayun Khan said the PPP had postponed the function to mark the death anniversary of Qamar Abbas due to coronavirus pandemic.

However, he said that the services of the slain party leader would be remembered for ever. The PPP leader said that Qamar Abbas was a principled politician, who had worked for the wellbeing of the poor masses besides making sacrifices for the cause of democracy and the rights of the people from the downtrodden segments of the society.