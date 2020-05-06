Indian envoy summoned over LoC firing

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bagsar Sector on May 4, resulting in serious injuries to six innocent civilians.

According to a Foreign Office statement, due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, 45-year-old Waheed, 55-year-old Nazima Bibi, and 12-year-old Aqeel, residents of Khaulian village; 50-year-old Zareena Begum and 30-year-old Shaheen Begum, residents of Penga village; and 45-year-old Jamil, resident of Bandala village, sustained serious injuries.

“Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” it added. The diplomat was told that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.