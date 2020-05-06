10 food points sealed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed 10 food points and discarded thousands of kilograms of unwholesome food while carrying out a grand operation against adulterators across Punjab here on Tuesday.

The operation was launched on the directions of PFA Director General Irfan Memon. The purpose of the inspection was to ensure healthy and safe food in the market. Food safety teams have visited dozens of eateries and examined the hygiene issues and food quality in a daylong operation.

PFA has sealed Riasat Sweets in Gujjar Khan for preparing sweets in rancid oil. Meanwhile, PFA Rawalpindi team closed down Rajpoor Dairy for selling impure and substandard milk. Food safety team raided New Karachi Samosa Patti and sealed it over the presence of insects in the production area and poor cleanliness arrangements. In South Punjab, PFA has sealed Al-Habib, Gujjar Foods, Momina Foods and NWH Foods. PFA has sent samples of Mango Flavours, Rooh Afza and Al-Habib Sting Drink for laboratory analyses. The DG said that further action would be taken against them after the laboratory report.He said NWH Foods was closed down for preparing toffees with hazardous ingredients.