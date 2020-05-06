CDA installs security system at Park Enclave entry

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed state of the art security system at main entry gate of Park Enclave I, says a press release.

The security system includes digital security cameras, security barriers and monitoring system. The newly installed security system will maintain complete record of entry and exit at Park Enclave-I. Chairman Capital Development Authority has directed concerned officials to arrange deployment of security guards also at the earliest. Along with installation of security system, sanitation and horticulture related development activities are also in full swing at Park enclave I. In this regard garbage trolleys have also reached Park Enclave I for further installation at various locations. Consistent addition in civic amenities at Park Enclave I reflect high priority CDA administration gives to development works at Park Enclave-I.

Capital Development Authority since incumbency of present administration has been pushing hard for completion of development activities and provision of civic amenities at Park Enclave I. In this context LED Street Lights have already been installed at Park Enclave-I.