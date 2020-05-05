Sewerage line on Club Road repaired

The main sewerage line of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) on Club Road in Karachi’s red zone surrounding the Governor House and Hotel Metropole that had collapsed once again quite a few days ago during the lockdown was repaired by Sunday, said a statement issued by the water board.

The KWSB said 24-inch diameter sewerage line had been repaired in record time. Apart from this, 54-inch diameter sewerage line in Liaquatabad had also been repaired. The sewerage lines had become operational, the statement added. In the wee hours of Sunday, the water board kicked off the repair work.

KWSB Superintendent Engineer Aftab Chandio told The News that the line was damaged quite a few days ago during the lockdown, but they didn’t have the permission to repair it. The damaged line, he explained, was coming from inside the Governor House and was dropping at their 54-inch diameter line towards PIDC.