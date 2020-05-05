People urged to take precautions

LAHORE:Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has urged the citizens not to take undue advantage of easing of lockdown and take the pandemic seriously and adopt precautionary measures for a few days against the corona.

He appealed to the citizens to change their lifestyle to avoid the current wave of coronavirus. In a statement here on Monday, the principal said the government, media and medical experts are united to tackle corona.

He asked the youth to brighten their future by giving priority to online education by sitting home instead of going out. In response to a question, he said hospitals are facing an extraordinary situation due to corona and in these circumstances those who serve on the frontline are undoubtedly national heroes of all of us and no compensation in the world can be a substitute for their services being rendered. He appealed to the general public to use protective masks and sanitizers.