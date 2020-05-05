LCWU initiates Smart University Project

LAHORE:The Smart University Project has been initiated in Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

Under this project, more than 150 Access Points (APs) will be installed in around seven major buildings of the university with full access to WiFi blanket. Internet bandwidth of the university will also be increased which will improve the access and speed of internet in the university.

The newly-constructed building of social sciences and all hostels will also be facilitated in the project. Currently all equipment have landed in the university at zero cost. HEC will reimburse per AP 20$ to be paid in PERN bill for next five years, including warranty, maintenance & up-gradation.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said the project aimed to equip university campus with blanket WiFi coverage, to enable the deployment of other smart instruments as needed.

The project will facilitate LMS, Online course directory, online examination and university portals as well. The VC appreciated the IT dept team working in these days of Covid-19 to install the system and complete the project timely under the supervision of Taimur Salam, focal person for the project.