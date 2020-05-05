PA session in lockdown govt’s real test

LAHORE :The Punjab Assembly session summoned on the requisition of Opposition has put the Punjab government under real test which is already facing a challenging task to control Corona spread.

Out of the total 371 MPAs of the House, the government has allowed entrance of only 100 under the SOP set for the PA session commencing from May 8.

The PA sitting being held on the requisition of Opposition is expected to continue for four days. At a time when the Punjab government has banned social gatherings, this PA session has come in stark contrast to the SOP of social distancing set by the government itself. However, the officials say that once the requisition is submitted, the session has to be summoned within 14 days and since the session has been requisited by the Opposition, the government has no role in violating its own policy. In the meeting of Business Advisory Committee held with Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari in chair, it was decided that 52 members of the Treasury and 48 of Opposition benches will attend the session. The parliamentary leaders concerned would submit the lists of MPAs by Tuesday (today) to the Speaker's office. It was also decided that no visitors would be allowed with the MPAs whereas the ministers could bring only one person from their staff. The minister, whose department is included in the agenda for the question hour could participate in the proceedings. Besides, it is mandatory on assembly members to wear masks and gloves.

The meeting was attended by Law Minister Raja Basharat, Secretary Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, PML-N MPAs, including Sami Ullah Khan, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Zeeshan Rafique, PPP MPA Ali Hyder Gilani and PTI legislator Abbas Shah.

The News contacted Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti who told that session had been summoned on the requisition of Opposition but the government would adopt all possible measures for the safety of MPAs and the assembly staff, security personnel and media.

According to Mohammed Khan Bhatti, the Secretary Assembly, meeting of parliamentary leaders had also been called in which they would be asked to bound their MPAs to come up with their medical history, details and to undergo Corona test before coming to PA. Besides, he said both the floors of the Assembly hall would be utilised to ensure a secure sitting arrangement of the MPAs who would be checked properly before entering the premises. This is noteworthy that despite all the precautionary measures taken by the government the summoning of the PA session under the present circumstances has put a large number of legislators, assembly staff and security personnel at the risk of contracting Corona. Out of the 100 members who are going to be shortlisted, a majority would also come from different districts of Punjab and travelling itself is quite risky under the current circumstances.

Similarly, even if the members are asked to carry out Corona test it would not be easier, if not possible for them to get the reports within a span of three days.

A senior member of the ruling party while talking to The News expressed serious dismay over the act of Opposition for submitting requisition at this critical juncture which could risk the health of many people.