PMNH offers 300,000 objects from history

Islamabad: Museum of Natural History (PMNH) has exhibited a collection of over 300,000 objects from ecology, geology, and paleontology of the country in its galleries.

The Museum displays and provides information about wildlife of the country along with biological life of wild flora and fauna. There are different galleries, which has imparted the essence of Natural history of Pakistan, an official said on Monday. He said that the museum also acts as a research center and works closely with the Lok Virsa Museum.

In Biological gallery wild flora and fauna have been displayed magnificently with their respective habitats. One of the gallery is dedicated to ecological issues where ecological cycles, habitats and environmental problems are discussed through visuals and audios.

There is also gemstones gallery, which shows a variety of gems in-the-raw as well as cut and polished forms.