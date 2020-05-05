Detention charges waiver sought

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged all shipping lines and their agents in Pakistan to waive detention charges and any penalties or charges under other heads on all consignments that landed from March 10 to May 31, 2020.

KCCI President Agha Shahab Ahmed in a letter to All Pakistan Shipping Association (APSA) and Pakistan Ships’ Agents Association said in the present circumstances, they had a moral responsibility to extend relief to the consignees and waive charges and penalties on FCL and LCL consignments to facilitate clearance and delivery of cargo to the consignees.

“It is important to mention that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and KPT have also approved the waiver of port demurrage and allowed additional 10 days of free storage for the imported cargoes. But unfortunately due to accumulated detention charges importers are unable to clear their containers,” he added.

During the lockdown in March and April, importers were not able to clear cargoes within the stipulated free detention period, and incurred a huge amount of charges and penalties, which they were unable to pay.