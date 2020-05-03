Pakistan to soon overcome COVID-19 challenge: Yao Jing

BEIJING: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said that China believed the COVID-19 was a temporary challenge and Pakistan would soon overcome it.

According to Gwadar Pro, he spoke about the prevailing situation of the coronavirus in Pakistan in his recent TV program of China’s CCTV.

As Pakistan has a lower mortality rate of the COVID-19, Yao said, about 60 percent of Pakistan’s population is young people under 30 years. Patients infected with the novel coronavirus are mainly young people, with mild symptoms. It is easier to treat them.

Like the traditional Chinese medicine, Pakistan also has a herbal system with good effect on treatment. He hoped it will also help to cure the affected patients.

Yao Jing said, the cooperation between China and Pakistan has set a good example in the international cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He recalled, when China was facing severe challenge of COVID-19, Pakistan did best to help China.

Reciprocating the same, since the first confirmed case was reported in Pakistan in February, the Chinese government, local governments, enterprises and civil societies started providing support to Pakistan.

China also has sent several batches of medical supplies and medical teams to help Pakistan fight against the virus.

According to Pakistani media, 80 percent of anti-pandemic materials in Pakistan come from China. In addition, Pakistan has learnt a lot from China’s experience, the report added.