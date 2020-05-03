210-kanal state land retrieved

MULTAN: District administration retrieved 210 kanal state land worth Rs 328 million during an

operation against land mafia in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala.

Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar, along with heavy machinery demolished structures at Chak No 84-M, which is part of Jalalpur Pirwala.

It also includes 47 kanal commercial land.

AC Ghulam Sarwar vowed that nobody would be allowed to occupy even one inch of state land.

The operation against land mafia will continue in future also.

He said it was one of biggest operation against land mafia in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala.

He also stated that case was registered against the land grabbers.

Two suspects held during search operation: The Joint Task Team (JTT) has arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at Shah Shams police area, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Sabzwari Colony, Gulzaib Colony, New Shah Shams and suburban areas. Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 35 people. The teams arrested two suspect and also recovered illegal weapons, more than 1,500 kites and chemical thread during the search operation.

Historical Bagh Langay Khan rehabilitated: Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua said Bagh Langay Khan has been rehabilitated by keeping in view its historical background.

During his visit of the park here on Saturday, Ejaz Hussain Janjua said the PHA was striving hard to ensure best recreational activities for citizens.

He said Bagh Langay Khan has a historical background and it should be rehabilitated in its original condition.

He said different development projects have been completed in the park, however, swings have also been installed for kids.

The Chairman said hundred years old trees of the park have been preserved during the development work. He added that lights and benches have also been installed for facilitation of public.

Janjua said he himself was visiting parks of the city daily and missing facilities were being provided on priority.

22 shopkeepers arrested: Special Price Control Magistrates arrested 22 shopkeepers on charges of swelling things at higher raters.

According to official sources, FIRs were registered against four shopkeepers.

Similarly, 18 shopkeepers were sent to jail after summary trial.

Eight shopkeepers were nabbed from Multan, 12 from Shujabad and two from Jalalpur Pirwala.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Shehzad Meboob also paid visit at Qadirpur Raan vegetable market.

He inspected precautionary arrangements against Covid-19 and also inspected auction process.