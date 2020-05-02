‘Poor’ performance of HEC slammed

MULTAN: All Pakistan Tenure Track Faculty Association (APTTFA) Executive Council has expressed concern over the alleged poor performance of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in resolution of critical academic and administrative issues of the tenure track staffers.

Talking to journalists, APTTFA chairman Prof Dr Khurram Shahzad Ahmed said that the HEC had committed to resolve the issues of the tenure track staffers in March last, but the commitment had so far not been fulfilled.

Referring to a meeting of a delegation of the APTTA with the HEC chairman, executive director and others on Dec 27, 2019, he said that it was decided in the meeting that another meeting of the HEC would be held in March 2020 to resolve the issues of the tenure track staffers in the light of the recommendations of the BPS Review Committee, but it could not be convened so far. He said that the delay in convening the HEC meeting was adding to the problems of tenure track staffers. The current situation due to Covid-19 should not affect the tenure track staffers adversely.