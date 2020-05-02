More than 30 booked over illegal fishing in Upper Dir

DIR: More than 30 people have been booked by the fisheries department of Upper Dir for illegal fishing through electrifying and wooden cages in various areas of the district.

A press release said that inspector fisheries along with other staff members visited various areas in Dir and Wari tehsils and caught offenders who were fishing illegally by electrifying method and through wooden cages.

They removed the wooden cages that were made in the River Barawal at various places. The fisheries department officials also seized generators and electricity wires and caught the accused red-handed while doing illegal fishing.

Inspector fisheries Upper Dir, Wali Khan, told this scribe on phone that they had visited various areas including Mula Gojar, Akhgram, Dir Khan, Nawra, and Surbat and found people fishing illegally.

He added that they had caught 15 offenders in Mula Gojar and Akhgram areas of Wari teshil. Similarly, he said that challans were registered against 19 offenders in areas of Dir tehsil including Surbat, Sundrawal, Dir Khan, and Nawra for making illegally wooden cages for fishing.