AC, family test positive for Covid-19

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: The assistant commissioner, New Saeedabad, and two of his family members tested Covid-19 positive after he had attended the governor Sindh’s function in Matiari last week. The governor had tested positive for the viral infection last week. The Assistant Commissioner, New Saeedabad, Amar Haider, along with his wife and son have tested positive for the infection. The district administration has already decided to put all the officers and officials, who accompanied and met governor Sindh during his visit to Matiari, to testing. As many as 135 officers and officials including DC and SSP Matiari are undergoing self isolation. Meanwhile, the son of Principal Khairpur Medical College, SHO Shikarpur and a WHO employee have also tested positive for Covid-19.