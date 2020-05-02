close
Sat May 02, 2020
May 2, 2020

AC, family test positive for Covid-19

National

 
May 2, 2020

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: The assistant commissioner, New Saeedabad, and two of his family members tested Covid-19 positive after he had attended the governor Sindh’s function in Matiari last week. The governor had tested positive for the viral infection last week. The Assistant Commissioner, New Saeedabad, Amar Haider, along with his wife and son have tested positive for the infection. The district administration has already decided to put all the officers and officials, who accompanied and met governor Sindh during his visit to Matiari, to testing. As many as 135 officers and officials including DC and SSP Matiari are undergoing self isolation. Meanwhile, the son of Principal Khairpur Medical College, SHO Shikarpur and a WHO employee have also tested positive for Covid-19.

