Ceasefire brokered among South Waziristan tribes

WANA: Authorities on Friday brokered a peace deal among three warring tribes of South Waziristan tribal district. Talking to journalists, Deputy Commissioner, South Waziristan, Hameedullah Khan said the district administration, Frontier Corps-South and police helped broker the ceasefire among Sarkikhel, Darikhel and Wajikhel tribes till the 15th day of Eidul Fitr. The dispute on land had been running for the last several months but it turned violent Thursday night and the tribes used heavy weapons. Hameedullah Khan said that Additional Deputy Commissioner Faheedullah and Assistant Commissioner Amir Nawaz held a jirga and convinced the elders of the three tribes who agreed on ceasefire. It may be mentioned here that fake video went viral on the social media showing the bullets being fired in nighttime but the deputy commissioner said the video was not of South Waziristan but it was of firing in Yemen.