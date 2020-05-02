Swiss doc convicted for helping fit woman commit suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: The vice-president of a Swiss assisted suicide association said Friday he had been convicted for helping a healthy woman take her life alongside her sick husband, and said he would appeal.
Pierre Beck, 74, of the assisted suicide provider group Exit in the French-speaking part of Switzerland, prescribed the barbiturate pentoarbital to the 86-year-old woman. Geneva´s cantonal criminal appeals court said he committed a “serious offence” and “deliberately chose to break the law”, in a judgement issued on April 20, according to the RTS public broadcaster. The regional court also upheld a sentence imposed by a lower court last year of a suspended fine. The retired doctor told AFP on Friday that he now planned to go to Switzerland´s highest court to appeal the ruling. The case dates back to April 2017, when Beck helped a couple commit suicide together.