Peru court grants bail to Keiko Fujimori

LIMA: A Peruvian judge granted bail Thursday to opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, who has been detained for the last three months as part of a corruption scandal. Fujimori had previously asked to be released due to coronavirus safety concerns, but Thursday´s ruling was tied to an even earlier appeal made by her defense. “The Second National Criminal Appeals Court Specializing in Organized Crime imposes a restrictive appearance mandate on Keiko Fujimori Higuchi, upon payment of a financial guarantee of 70,000 soles ($20,000) within five business days,” the court said on Twitter. Fujimori, 44, is the eldest daughter of former Peru president Alberto Fujimori, in office from 1990 to 2000. She has been serving a 15-month prison sentence since January 29 as part of the corruption scandal involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht which has taken down several Latin American political leaders. “We have just been notified that the judge has revoked Keiko´s detention. Thank God for this opportunity to live and take care of her family,” her lawyer Guilliana Loza tweeted.