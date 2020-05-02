Missing Pakistan journalist found dead in Sweden

STOCKHOLM: A Pakistani journalist living in exile in Sweden who had been missing since March has been found dead, Sweden police said.

“His body was found on April 23 in the Fyris river outside Uppsala,” police spokesman Jonas Eronen told AFP. Sajid Hussain was working part-time as a professor in Uppsala. “The autopsy has dispelled some of the suspicion that he was the victim of a crime,” Eronen said. He added that while a crime could not be completely ruled out, his death could equally have been the result of an accident or a suicide.