close
Sat May 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2020

Cut in POL prices hailed

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday welcomed the government’s decision to reduce petroleum products prices, a statement said.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the chamber was calling since long for cut in petroleum products prices and markup.

The government has taken a good decision that would give a bigger relief to the industrialists, traders and masses, they said.

The LCCI office-bearers said coronavirus has halted the economic activities across the country. The business community and the government need cooperation of each other at this critical time to cope with the severe challenges.

Latest News

More From Business