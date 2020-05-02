Cut in POL prices hailed

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday welcomed the government’s decision to reduce petroleum products prices, a statement said.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the chamber was calling since long for cut in petroleum products prices and markup.

The government has taken a good decision that would give a bigger relief to the industrialists, traders and masses, they said.

The LCCI office-bearers said coronavirus has halted the economic activities across the country. The business community and the government need cooperation of each other at this critical time to cope with the severe challenges.