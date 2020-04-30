3 shopkeepers booked for violating SOPs

MARDAN: Three shopkeepers were booked for allegedly resisting government authorities’ implementation of the anti-corona SOPs as the police campaign continues to close the markets at 4pm daily.

Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano lodged a report with the local police after her campaign of closing shops was resisted at Bank Road. Later, the police reached the spot and arrested three shopkeepers for enticing other traders to resist the SOPs.

Later, the administration sealed all the shops at Mir Afzal Khan Bazaar and on the complaint of the AC Gul Bano, the police registered cases against the shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan told reporters that police and army continue patrolling the roads in the city to ensure complete lockdown from 4pm onwards on a daily basis, a senior official said.

“I held a meeting with all SHOs of Mardan district and later the SHOs and SDPOs met the management of mosques and imambargahs in the district who were asked to ensure the 20-point SOPs aimed to contain the coronavirus in prayers and taraveeh,” he added.

The official said that hundreds of cases have been registered and people arrested for violation of section-14 enforced in the district since March 20.