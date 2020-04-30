PCB irked by Shoaib Akhtar’s outburst

KARACHI: PCB is disappointed by Shoaib Akhtar’s outburst against the board’s legal department, especially legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi, but it has apparently distanced itself from THE legal course taken by the lawyer.

Taffazul has sent a legal notice, asking the former pacer to retract his statement and pay Rs100 million in damages as his statement has questioned his credibility.

Shoaib, recently on his Youtube Channel, said that Rizvi had pitted the board against players and earned money through that. “The PCB is disappointed with Shoaib Akhtar’s poor choice of words while publicly commenting about the PCB’s legal department and its legal advisor,” PCB said in a media release.

“The language used by Shoaib Akhtar was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilized society. The PCB’s legal advisor, Taffazul Rizvi, in his own discretion, has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Shoaib Akhtar, while the PCB too reserves its rights.”