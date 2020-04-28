Court orders case against 10 cops for torturing, illegally arresting lawyer in Gojra

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra Additional District and Sessions Judge Shahid Munir on Monday directed the Gojra City police to register a case against 10 policemen for raiding the house of lawyer Rameez Asghar Gill and torturing and arresting him without any case against him.

Petitioner Rameez Asghar Gill in his petition said that the police of Gojra City and Sadar police stations raided his house on the behest of Gojra City police SHO Muhammad Nadeem to restrain him from pleading an under trial case against policemen in a court on April 22 night.

The petitioner added that the raiding police party was consisted of nine accused policemen, including SI Ashraf Bhutta, three ASIs, Muhammad Naveed, Malik Zafar and Imran Ghafoor, and six constables.

He claimed in the petition that the accused policemen firstly pushed down his aunt who was offering prayer and then arrested him after torturing him.

Meanwhile, Gojra lawyers continued their strike for the third consecutive day on Monday against the alleged high handedness of the police and staged a demonstration. They demanded suspension and arrest of the accused policemen.

Two suspected Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital: Two suspected Covid-19 woman patients have been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

A Health Department official said that a married woman, Zarmeena Bibi, wife of Bilal Khan, of Chak 698/38 GB was taken to Shorkot Rafiqui Airbase PAF Hospital for treatment of flu and fever, but the doctors referred her to the DHQ Hospital. Her throat and nasal swabs have been sent for a test to the Punjab Health Department laboratory.

Earlier, maid Saira, 22, of Sindhillianwali, who used to work in different houses in Lahore, had recently returned home. She was brought to the Pirmahal Tehsil Headquarters Hospital with fever and flu history, but the doctors referred her to the DHQ Hospital as a suspected Covid-19 patient. Her swabs have also been sent for a test to the Punjab Health Department laboratory.

A team of doctors headed by Pirmahal Deputy District Health Officer Dr Bahlak Ali Juttu reached her house along with Arrouti police and her family members had been directed to pass 14 days in self-quarantine in their house while their house had also been washed with chlorinated water.

Meanwhile all three confirmed Covid-19 patients admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital for the last three weeks have been declared clear from the virus as their second nasal and throat swabs test reports have been received from Islamabad National Institute of Health Scienes (NIHS) as negative.

Deputy District Officer (Health) Dr Muhammad Kashif Bajwa told reporters that the three patients are Muhammad Afzal Suhail of New Islampura, his daughter Hina Suhail, 18, and Hassan Razzaq, 18, of Pirmahal. Both Muhammad Afzal Suhail and Hassan Razzaq had come Pakistan from Saudi Arabia carrying virus from there while Hina Suhail had been infected from her father. Dr Bajwa claimed that all three had been discharged from the hospital and now there was no confirmed Covid-19 positive case in the DHQ Hospital.

ANTI-CORONA STAFF VAN GUTTED: An anti-corona staff van of the Health Department suddenly caught fire on M-4 near Chak 384/JB on Monday.

As a result, the van was completely gutted and Gojra Tehsil Deputy District Health Officer Dr Naseem Sarwar Sheikh and other staffers saved their lives by jumping out of the van.

A Health Department official told that the anti-corona staff members were on way from Gojra to Toba Tek Singh to attend an anti-corona training course when the incident occurred.