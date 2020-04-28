4 die after consuming hand sanitizer

BAHAWALPUR: As many as four persons were killed after consuming hand sanitizer for the purpose of alcohol in Bhatta Number 1 area here on Monday.

According to police sources, four persons identified as Haroon Masih, Robin Masih, Shaukat Masih and Rauf Masih drunk hand sanitizer for the purpose of alcohol and fell unconscious. They were rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital where all of them expired. However, the brother of Shaukat Masih told the police that his brother was a patient of diabetes and had died after the level of diabetes dropped in his body while the heirs of Rauf Masih submitted that he had died due to cardiac arrest.

278 schemes of Municipal Services: Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed held a meeting on Monday to review development schemes of Punjab Municipal Services Programme here at Committee Room of his office.

The DC presided over the meeting in which it was briefed that an amount of Rs 472.863 million was earmarked for 278 development schemes of Punjab Municipal Services Programme.

The meeting was further informed that 40 of these schemes had been completed with a cost of Rs 37.59 million.

The DC directed to complete the remaining schemes in time and maintain high standard of work.

He also directed to maintain social distancing during the completion of these schemes. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran and officers of concerned departments.

Distinction: The University College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UCVAS) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has won the first position in the International Online Quiz Competition. Muhammad Ammun Bashir, student of the college, achieved the first position in International Online Quiz Competition, organised by Vets Crescent Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore. A total of 323 students from 21 national and international universities participated in the quiz.