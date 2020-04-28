Boy dies due to negligence of RHC Faiz Gunj doctors

SUKKUR: An alleged negligence of the doctors at rural health centre of Faiz Gunj claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy Shakil Ahmed, s/o Muhammad Akbar.

Reports said 15-year-old boy Shakil Ahmed, resident of Nangar Shar, was brought to the rural health centre in an emergency condition with cholera, however, the on-duty doctors did not bother to attend the boy. After insistence of patient’s attendants, they declared the boy Covid-19 patient and left the hospital. The parents requested the doctors to treat their son but they refused to attend the patient. The parents later shifted the boy to GIMS Khairpur, where the boy died of dehydration due to acute cholera. Shah Nawaz Shar, Nanghar Shar and Muhammad Akbar Shar, the father of the deceased, staged a protest and accused doctors of RHC Faiz Gunj for being responsible of their son’s unfortunate death. The protesters demanded registration of an FIR against the doctors allegedly committed criminal negligence during their duties.