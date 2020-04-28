Initiative to offer Sehr, iftar meals to police officials

Islamabad : To honour the brave services of front-line police personnel safeguarding the federal capital by putting their own well-being at risk during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Hashoo Group has launched an initiative to provide Sehr and Iftar meals to them at their respective checkpoints all through the fasting month of Ramazan.

This was decided in a meeting held between Hashoo Group Hospitality Division's Chief Operating Officer Haseeb Gardezi and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Police Waqaruddin Syed in Islamabad on Monday.

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Hashoo Group is going to provide daily Sehr and Iftar meals to all on-duty law-enforcement agency (LEA) personnel deployed at security checkpoints in the jurisdiction of Islamabad.

The Group, in collaboration with Islamabad Police, is going to deliver a total of 7,200 hygienically packed nutritious meals to the policemen manning the checkpoints throughout Ramazan.

Through this heartfelt gesture of gratitude, the Hashoo Group aims to acknowledge and appreciate the dauntless courage of the personnel rendering tireless duties to ensure the safety and security of the citizens under the turmoil of the pandemic.

In addition, the Hashoo Foundation - through its Hashoo Humanitarian Programme - has already responded to the crisis with its emergency and relief activities such as the distribution of food packages, hygiene and medical kits to vulnerable communities and law enforcement agencies, and will continue to do so until the pandemic is over.

Mr. Haseeb Gardezi said, “We thank these courageous policemen for displaying genuine care and bravery through all times in bringing us peace and security while we stay comfortable and feel safe at our homes during this unprecedented time.”