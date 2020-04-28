Voices from the world

It has been over six weeks now that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has been under NAB detention on dubious charges pertaining to a private property deal in Lahore 34 years ago. As the period of remand has been extended again and again, it is drawing condemnation from notable personalities from around the world. These personalities include academia, human-rights activists, journalists, and other prominent figures in various fields. Academics such as Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, Ayesha Jalal, and Noam Chomsky are not only renowned scholars but also command immense respect for their integrity, intellectual honesty, and their ability to see through the ruses that various governments employ to target free expression. They have called for an immediate release of the editor-in-chief of Geo/ Jang Media Group who is being victimized by NAB for exposing its highhandedness and its mismanagement of cases, most of which have ultimately resulted in the release of many accused persons.

In addition to the above mentioned personalities, there are others such as John Pilger, Rajmohan Gandhi, and Shahla Haeri, who have endorsed a statement for release and fair trial of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. The fact that the arrest took place without a free trial or any conviction, and in fact during the investigation stage, has prompted these noted scholars to endorse the statement. We reiterate that an arrest before trial, and without even charges being framed, violates due process and may result in miscarriage of justice. Moreover, even under international law, if a prisoner spends more than 22 hours alone in prison without meaningful human interaction, it is considered solitary confinement and may result in health complications for the detainee.

Within the country too, civil society activists, political leaders and workers and professionals belonging to various walks of life have been raising a voice for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They have asked the courts to take notice of the illegal arrest and detention. Both internationally and nationally it has been stressed that the rights guaranteed by the constitution of Pakistan must be respected and should not be violated at the whims of NAB. Multiple resolutions have been adopted by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and other media workers calling for the protection of the fundamental rights of journalists and media personnel. These calls – both domestically and at the world level – must not go unheard and a prompt action in this matter is called for. A fair trial is one of the basic legal requirements that must be fulfilled in all cases, especially when it involves the right to freedom of expression.