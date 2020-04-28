This refers to the editorial, 'NAB ordinance' (April 23). The editorial has rightly criticized the government on its issuing of ordinances proving the fact that parliament is dysfunctional whatever may be the reason. The NAB amendment was initiated on the instructions of the apex court that stopped NAB from entering into plea bargains. The government brought this controversial amendment which is defective ab initio as it protects the interest of the business community and government servants.

It is true that making amendments is the prerogative of parliament but it should not have prolonged the legislation. Any amendment which benefits a particular group or individual can be struck down by the apex court. The government continues to display arrogance and appears to be in no mood to take the opposition on board on such vital issues. Amendment in its present form shall never see the light of day and extending its period through another presidential ordinance cannot substitute proper legislation by parliament as rightly pointed out in the editorial, and that cannot be achieved by ignoring the opposition.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi