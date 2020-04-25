Call to stop recoveries from tenure track faculty members

MULTAN: More than a dozen academicians of three national universities have demanded the Higher Education Commission promote them and stop recoveries from tenure track faculty members. Reportedly, 19 senior academicians from the Bahauddin Zakariya University, Faisalabad University of Agriculture and Kohat University of Science and Technology. The academicians in a letter sent to the HEC chairman demanded their promotion and grant of tenured positions.

The HEC had planned to recover salaries from Tenured Track faculty members, which they received against delivering administrative services assigned by respective universities administration time to time. The academicians said in their letter that TTS faculty members, persecuted by the HEC, were chosen for administrative assignments by competent authorities i.e. Vice Chancellors /Syndicates, to effectively carry on at the universities in accordance with the universities’ Acts.

The competent authorities, selection boards, syndicates and Board of Governors lawfully granted promotions of TTS faculty members in meetings in the presence of HEC representatives, they said. Earlier, senior academicians had signed the letter from three leading universities, including Bahauddin Zakariya University Prof Dr M Dawood, Prof Dr Aneela Hameed, Prof Dr Ijaz Randhawa, Prof Dr Surayya Manzoor, Prof Dr M Binyamin, Prof Dr Saeed Akhtar and Prof Dr Tauseef Sultan, Prof Dr Amjad Farooq, Prof Dr Tariq Mahmood Ansari and Prof Dr Bashir Hussain. Similarly, from Faisalabad University of Agriculture, Prof Dr Muhammad Jafar Jaskani, Prof Dr Ansa Sarwar Qureshi, Prof Dr Javaid Akhtar, Prof Dr M. Anjum Zia, Prof Dr. Abdul khaliq, Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaz and Prof Dr Abdul Wahid. Nishtar Hospital MS asked to follow corona SOPs: The City District Administration has asked the Nishtar Hospital administration to show responsibility and share data of corona positive patients to avoid further spread of the virus.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarter Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed on Friday asked the Nishtar Hospital the MS to show more responsibility in the present situation. He said in his letter wrote to Nishtar Hospital MS Dr Shahid Bokhari that this was the sole responsibility of the hospital to provide corona positive patients data on a regular basis to the district health authorities. Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed asked the MS to provide complete address and CNICs when a corona positive was detected. This would help lockingdown the concerned residential area and blood screening of all residents, he said.